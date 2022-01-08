Rapper Gucci Mane Gifts Wife $1 Million Cash On 37th Birthday (Photos)

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their first child together, a son named Ice Davis, just before Christmas.

In celebration of his arrival to Planet Earth, the rapper decided to give his wife the ultimate ‘push present’ during her birthday party on Thursday.

$1 million in cash in a box with wrapping paper.

Present opening: Ka’oir could be seen opening a box that could be mistaken for a shoe or sneaker which was full of money it’s not clear if there was another box containing more.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10378193/amp/Gucci-Mane-gifts-wife-Keyshia-Kaoir-1-million-birthday-celebration-push-present.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...