RE: We Met In 2017 On Nairaland And In July 2020 We Got Married (Pics)

Hi guys, do you remember this thread I made in 2020 of how I met my wife in nairaland and how we later got married. Well for those who who haven’t read about it you can check it here https://www.nairaland.com/6008754/met-2017-nairaland-july2020-got.

Well I am thanking God today because the marriage has been blessed with a wonderful baby boy whose 1st year birthday was on Sunday 16th and today happens to be my birthday too . On Friday will be my beautiful wife’s birthday. Please guys help celebrate us oo

