Real Madrid Legend, Gento Dies At 88 (Photos)

Real Madrid’s joint-most decorated player of all time, Francisco Gento, has died at the age of 88.

Gento spent 18 years as a Real Madrid player between 1953 and 1971 and is widely regarded as one of the best to have ever played for Los Blancos.

The Spaniard helped Madrid to a golden era during that time alongside the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, winning the first five editions of the European Cup.

Gento was still at the club when they climbed to the top of European football again in 1966, making him the only player to have won the continent’s top club trophy on six different occasions.

The former left-winger also won a record 12 La Liga titles with Madrid, and his record of 24 trophies for the club in total was only equalled at the weekend when Marcelo helped them to Spanish Super Cup glory.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.

“The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great legends.”

In addition to holding the record for the most La Liga titles and European Cups in history, Paco Gento also appeared in a joint-record eight European Cup finals.

In total, he played 600 times for Real Madrid, placing him joint-sixth on the all-time list, while he scored 182 goals for the club.

Regarded as one of the greatest wingers of all time, Gento also won 43 caps for Spain between 1955 and 1969, scoring five goals.

