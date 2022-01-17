Real Madrid Preparing A £292m Package To Sign Both Haaland And Mbappe

Spanish giant, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a financial package worth £292million to secure the services of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Newspremises has gathered.

The Spanish side, who have been long-term admirers of the footballers, are eager to close a deal with the duo ahead of the 2022-2023 season. They are developing a package that will cover each player’s transfer fees, wages, and agent’s commission.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are trying to secure a deal with Haaland and Mbappe as soon as possible given the vast amount of interest in their services.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 78 goals in 77 games in all competitions for Dortmund since moving to the Bundesliga in January from RB Salzburg in 2020.

His goalscoring return has made him one of European football’s hottest footballers, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and City all linked with the Dortmund striker in the past 18 months.

On Friday, Haaland acknowledged that he would make a decision on his future soon.

Haaland said: ‘They have started to put a lot of pressure on me and I have to accept that. I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for the club and the fans.

‘But now that a lot of pressure is coming from the club, so it is the time to get things started. It means things will happen now.

‘I have said from the beginning I want to focus on football, because that’s when I am at my best. Not when other things come into my mind.

Asked when he expected to come to a decision, the Norwegian replied: ‘Not now because we’re in the middle of a difficult period with a lot of games. All I want to do is to play football, but I can’t do that now. ‘

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain due to his deal expiry this summer.

Reports suggested he was pushing for a departure last summer, but PSG are determined to keep him and are even said to have turned down a £134million bid from Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 side valued the France World Cup winner at closer to £175million, deterring Los Blancos from making another offer with his contract up at the end of June.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/real-madrid-preparing-a-292m-package-to-sign-both-erling-haaland-and-kylian-mbappe/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...