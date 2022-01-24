Red Card: Alex Iwobi Vs Sani Kaita

Does Alex Iwobi’s red card effect in the match equate that of Sani Kaita’s red card during the World Cup years ago?

As some of us remember how Sani Kaita stepped on a Greek player when the ball went out for a throw-in. That immediately got him sent off… and eventually ended his career in the national team.

In today’s match that Nigeria lost to Tunisia (knockout stage), one of the highlights was the sending off of the Everton player, Alex Iwobi, barely five minutes after he came in as a substitute.

Could this affect his career in the national team of the Super Eagles?

What are your opinions lalasticlala , Seun and other NLders?

