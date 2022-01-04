Regina Askia Celebrates Her Look-Alike Daughter On Her 20th Birthday (Pix, Video)

Regina Askia Celebrates Her Pretty Look-Alike Daughter On Her 20th Birthday (Photos, Video)

Former Nigerian beauty queen and actress, Regina Askia has celebrated her pretty look-alike daughter, Teesa on her 20th birthday, IgbereTV reports.

She shared photos and video from the birthday celebration, with the caption;

“And my baby girl became a lady!! Happy 20th birthday Ms T, God bless you and keep you safe in his care. Amen!

Birthday dinner at Fogo de Chao!! @pizza_teesa”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSha1fMozH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQH7Ah9jLow

