Regina Askia Celebrates Her Look-Alike Daughter On Her 20th Birthday (Pix, Video)

Regina Askia Celebrates Her Pretty Look-Alike Daughter On Her 20th Birthday (Photos, Video)
Former Nigerian beauty queen and actress, Regina Askia has celebrated her pretty look-alike daughter, Teesa on her 20th birthday, IgbereTV reports.
She shared photos and video from the birthday celebration, with the caption;
“And my baby girl became a lady!! Happy 20th birthday Ms T, God bless you and keep you safe in his care. Amen!
Birthday dinner at Fogo de Chao!! @pizza_teesa”
