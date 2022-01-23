Regina Askia Gifts Look-Alike Daughter A Car For Keeping Her Promise (Photos)

Regina Askia Gifts Her Look-Alike Daughter, Tessa, A Car For Keeping Her Promise (Photo, Video)
Former Nigerian actress, Regina Askia gifted her second daughter Tessa Williams a brand new car, IGBERETV reports.
The former beauty queen revealed that the car is a belated birthday gift which was bought because her daughter kept her promise to stay in college, get a job and do the right thing. She also said that it is Tessa’s first car.
She shared a photo of the new car on her Instagram handle with the caption;
“A belated birthday present, a promise kept.
Because my little girl, kept her promise to stay in college, get a job and do the right thing.
May this car be the beginning of many great adventures for you, in Gods safety and protection.
Love you always.
( Abeg – Join your prayers here to bless Ms Ts first car, with me, thank you)”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZCk9FNLvMN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Below is a video of Regina Askia presenting the car gift to her daughter.