Relatives Of Sofiat Kehinde, Lady Killed For Ritual By Boyfriend In Ogun Speak (Pix)

Interview with relatives of Sofiat Kehinde, young lady who was killed by boyfriend and ex boyfriend for money ritual in Abeokuta.

Four teenage boys were arrested after they were caught burning the head of a girl, said to be in a relationship with one of them, for money ritual in Ogun State.

The incident happened in Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in the early hours of Saturday.

One Mr. Segun Adewusi, who is the community security guard, had observed that four boys were burning something suspected to be the human head in a local pot on the road.

Soliu the fourth teenager and boyfriend of Rofiat

It was gathered that the security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan station, who went to the scene to get three of the boys arrested as one had fled before police arrived.

The slain girl, identified as Rofiat, was a resident of Idi-Ape; she was a girlfriend to one Soliu.

Soliu was said to have lured the girl to his room, where he held her down and asked one of his friends to slaughter her with a knife.

The arrested suspects were identified as 17-year-old Wariz Oladeinde from Kugba, 19-year-old Abdulgafar Lukman from Kugba and Mustakeem Balogun from Bode Olude, all in Abeokuta.

Soliu was the boyfriend of the girl, he ran away, but was later arrested, a resident told journalists.

They killed Rofiat, cut her head, packed the headless body in a sack and started burning the head in a pot. They told the police in the presence of a mammoth crowd that they wanted to use it for money ritual.

“The police have taken the body away to a mortuary,” a source told our correspondent on Saturday.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident.

The PPRO however said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as height of callousness.

He said CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department “for discreet investigation with the view to arraign them in court as soon as possible.”

The late girl’s sister told a reporter that Rofiat

was asked to cook beans at about 5pm and left to go out around 7.30pm but did not return which was very uncharacteristic of her. All efforts to reach her via phone also proved abortive.

Rofiat had attended the same Islamic school with two of the perpetrators and she stopped after her relatives told her to stop going and also to end the relationship with her ex boyfriend.

The relatives got more worried the next morning when they heard a young lady had been killed somewhere in the Town. The elder sister was asked to report to the police station to issue a statement and bring a photograph of the deceased.

She was then informed by the Dpo that it was Rofiat was indeed the VICTIM. When asked what she wanted from the government, she replied that the murderers of her sister should also be killed in the same way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3c4KR4jNwh8

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...