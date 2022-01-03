Religion Has Killed More People In The Last 500 Years – Daddy Freeze

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Media personality and Free The Sheeple leader, Daddy Freeze has decried the increased number of religious temples found in most streets in Africa, IgbereTV reports.

He stated that religious temple is not salvation. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“Wake up Africa, 5 to 10 religious temples on every street is NOT our salvation; It’s our BANE!”

He also claimed that religion has killed more people in the last 500 years than atomic bomb, shark attacks, snake bites, plane crashes, wild animals and COVID-19 combined.

“Any good student of history will know that Religion has killed more people in the last 500 years; than atomic bomb, shark attacks, snake bites, plane crashes, wild animals and COVID-19 COMBINED!”, he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYQLwaFoYwf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: