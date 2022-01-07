REMA Gains Admission Into University Of Lagos

As seen on the star’s Twitter handle:

What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol Mom said I still need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class!

Source:
https://twitter.com/heisrema/status/1479488602858037250?s=21

