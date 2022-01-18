Reno Omokri To Mummy G.O: Enjoy Dubai But Avoid Hell

Reno Omokri Reacts To Video of Mummy G.O Excitedly Showing Off Her Hotel Room In Dubai

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to a video of Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai, IGBERETV reports.

Omokri stated that the video vindicates what he said in 2021, about religion thriving in Nigeria because of suffering. He stated that when people relocate abroad, the things they fast and pray for in Nigeria seem so elementary.

Reno’s tweet reads;

“That Mommy GO video in Dubai where she was excited like a teenager vindicates what I said in 2021. Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering. If you relocate abroad, the things you fast and pray for now seem so elementary! Enjoy Dubai Funmi, but avoid hell!

#RenosNuggets”

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1483203242955788294?t=u3Eo5xrK1k96TeqxQzEAQA&s=19

See the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CofXRZgngSk

