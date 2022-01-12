Reports Of Me Endorsing Tinubu Is “Not True” – Akinwunmi Adesina

The president of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina has refuted claims that he has endorsed former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu for president.

Adesina’s senior advisor on communications Victor Oladokun said the claims were “untrue, mischievous and fraudulent”.

Tinubu Monday said he was interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 and that he has told the president about his intention.

A photograph being circulated on social media contained a statement endorsing Tinubu and attributed to Adesina. But Oladokun insisted Adesina did not issue the statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no such statement or endorsement has been made by the President of AfDB,” Oladokun said.

https://guardian.ng/breakingnews/afdb-chief-adesina-refutes-endorsing-tinubu-for-president/

NOT TRUE:

The captioned photograph below has been doing the rounds on social media. For the avoidance of any doubt, no such statement or endorsement has been made by the President of the #AfricanDevelopmentBankGroup, Dr #AkinwumiAdesina. The said statement attributed to Dr Adesina is therefore mischievous, fraudulent and untrue.

(- Dr Victor Oladokun, Jan 12, 2022)

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=6706870282687373&id=100000934042999

