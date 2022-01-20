Reps Summon IGP, Malami Over Magodo Estate Invasion

The House of Representatives has determined that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba will be probed over their alleged involvement in the invasion of Magodo Estate by policemen.

The matter was reported to the house by Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye, both of whom are lawmakers representing Lagos.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu was at the estate a few days ago to talk to the police to move away from there and they refused–in the full glare of the public.

According to Kuye,:

“Several attempts have been made by the Lagos state government from 2012 to 2015 to settle the matter amicably, making different engagements, with the judgement creditors presenting a proposal for reallocation in the Magodo Residential Scheme within the Badagry area of the state which some of them accepted.

“The Lagos state government again in 2016 initiated a settlement to reallocate Ibeju Lekki Coastal Scheme located in the Ibeju Lekki area, but this was rejected by the lead plaintiff, chief Adebayo Adeyiga, as the government continues to dialogue with the majority of the judgement creditors to reach a consensus towards implementing the judgement.

“Despite the ongoing settlement efforts and the pendency of an interlocutory injunction dated December 1, 2020, before the court of appeal seeking an order restraining him and his agents, chief Adeyiga, purportedly encouraged by the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector-general of police, stormed the estate with unknown bailiffs and armed security operatives to execute a judgement that was purportedly delivered by Lagos High Court.

“The execution being presently executed through the office of the AGF with the connivance of the IGP is illegal, as only the Lagos state deputy sheriff can execute same [sic] and not thugs aided by policemen.”

It remains to be seen if they will honour the invitation.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/01/20/magodo-house-moves-to-probe-malami-others-involvement/&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwin9IbL4b_1AhULmxQKHeL9Dp4QFnoECAIQAg&usg=AOvVaw0QjGE0Z9XZqfQ0jcDTsgO-

