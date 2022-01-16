JUST IN: Residents Flee As Bandits Invade Kaduna Village

Hundreds of villagers are fleeing Damari community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State after dozens of bandits riding on motorcycles invaded the community on Sunday morning.

Villagers told Daily Trust that the bandits were in pursuit of members of a group loyal to a notorious warlord, Malam Abba, whom the Kaduna State Police Command in 2020 confirmed to be a member of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Ibrahim Hassan, a resident of Damari, who has fled the community, told Daily Trust that the bandits stormed the area around 10am on Sunday, adding that many began to flee on hearing the reverberating gunshots.

Daily Trust gathered that a deadly clash had ensued on Friday between bandits and the lieutenants of Malam Abba in which several bandits were killed in the face-off.

A source from the community said it is suspected that the bandits who attacked Damari were on a vengeance mission and deliberately attacked Damari because the community was under the protection of Malam Abba.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he has contacted the officer in charge of the area to liaise with other security agents in order to rescue the situation.

Bandits’ activities are persisting in Kaduna despite military operations ongoing in the state and other parts of the North to neutralise the criminal.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-residents-flee-as-bandits-invade-kaduna-village

