Restructuring: Where Will The Extra South East State Come From? – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked those clamouring for restructuring to define their concept of restructuring.

President Buhari, who stated this in an interview with the Channels TV, which was aired on Wednesday night, also explained his problem with the South-East on their demand for another state.

Asked his position on restructuring, the President said, “Those who talk of restructuring; I want them to define what they mean in their own concept of restructuring.

“Do they want more states? If they want, look at the map of Nigeria, at whose expense?

“I have a problem with people from South-East; they said they wanted another state, as each of the geopolitical zones has six states.

“I said go and look at the map and see how many of the existing states will contribute to other states.

“That was the last I heard from them” on the matter, the President said.

