Retired Military Officers Protest In Abuja Over Unpaid Of Pension (Video)

Retired Military Officers Protest In Abuja Over Unpaid Of Pension (Photos, Video)
‘Coalition of Concerned Veterans’ speaks on the plights of military veterans.
The retired military officers had earlier laid siege on the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja to protest the non-payment of their 24 months pension allowances, IGBERETV reports.
See video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-8yQOhOM2U
