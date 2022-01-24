Rival Cult Clash In Makurdi: Two Dead

At least two persons were Sunday night reportedly killed and another seriously injured in a suspected rival cult clash at the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi town.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity that the clash created pandemonium in the community which is a stone throw from the Benue State University, as residents scampered for safety.

According to him, “a group of young men were in a meeting at about 8pm when another group stormed the venue and started shooting and attacking anyone in the meeting.

“We were later told that they were rival cult groups and nobody knew what led to the fight but everyone scampered and ran for safety.

“At the end of the bloody fight we discovered the corpses of two persons and another person who was seriously injured but we doubt of he would survive because of the severity of the injury.

“As I speak with you residents of the community now live in fear becaue we do not know what will follow next after attack.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident saying, “some young men sat at a spot and some other young men came and attacked them around 8pm last night (Sunday).

Two persons were confirmed dead and another one who was seriously injured and he is presently on admission in hospital.”

She said the remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the mortuary while investigation into the matter was ongoing.

