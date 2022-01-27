RMD Celebrates His Wife, Jumobi’s 50th Birthday With A Rare Video

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD is celebrating his wife’s 50th birthday today.
The star actor took to his Instagram page to share a rare video of his wife, Jumoke completely out of character.
He also showered her with sweet words.
Sharing the video, he wrote:
A very Rare moment.
Completely out of character.
What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing.
Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started.
Happy birthday my Abike.
You are totalling killing 50.”
He added:
Happy 50th birthday love of my life.
Totally killing the 5th floor.
My smallie of that year!
#jmdat50
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZOOrG6pntM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZOl1S9pYYC/
Watch video below: