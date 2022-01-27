RMD Celebrates His Wife, Jumobi’s 50th Birthday With A Rare Video

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD is celebrating his wife’s 50th birthday today.

The star actor took to his Instagram page to share a rare video of his wife, Jumoke completely out of character.

He also showered her with sweet words.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

A very Rare moment.

Completely out of character.

What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing.

Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started.

Happy birthday my Abike.

You are totalling killing 50.”

He added:

Happy 50th birthday love of my life.

Totally killing the 5th floor.

My smallie of that year!

#jmdat50

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZOOrG6pntM

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZOl1S9pYYC/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTtgypmGNB0

