Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Striker Wins Best FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year Award

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was named 2021 Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year, while Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo landed the special award.

Lewandowski, 33, claimed the prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.

He won ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo was recognised for being men’s international all-time top scorer.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the Best Fifa Women’s Player of the Year.

Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Muller’s 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 league appearances.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the award for the Best Fifa men’s coach for guiding Chelsea to their second Champions League title after only joining the club in January.

Former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela – sold to Sevilla in the summer – won the Fifa Puskas award, which recognises the best goal in world football during the year, after his ‘rabona’ finish in the north London derby against Arsenal last March.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy won the award for the Best Fifa Men’s goalkeeper after a successful first season with the club, including a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The Denmark national team and their staff won the Best Fifa fair play award for their swift response after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Euro 2020 game with Finland.

On a successful night for Chelsea, Emma Hayes also won the award for the Best Fifa women’s coach as her side won a treble of domestic trophies.

As for the collective awards, Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Kevin de Bruyne joined Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, and Manchester United’s Ronaldo, in the Best Fifa men’s team of the year.

While two-time men’s winner Ronaldo was given the special award and included in the best XI, the Portugal captain was omitted from the shortlist for the individual prize for the first time since its inception.

Men’s world XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG/Italy), David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid/Austria), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy), Ruben Dias (Man City/Portugal), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City/Belgium), Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Man Utd/Portugal), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Norway), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG/Argentina)



