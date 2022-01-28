Ronaldo Lights Up Dubai Skyline With Girlfriend’s Images On Her Birthday (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Lights Up Dubai Skyline With His Girlfriend’s Images On Her Birthday (Photos, Video)

Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on her birthday with a laser show that beamed her face onto a Dubai landmark, IGBERETV reports.

Georgia, who is currently pregnant with twins for Cristiano, turned 28 on January 27, 2022.

To celebrate her, Cristiano Ronaldo spent hugely lighting up Dubai’s skyline with images from her new Netflix show.

He posted a video, showing Georgina’s face on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, on his Instagram.

He wrote in the caption:

“Many congratulations my love.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZPZuv4Bx9M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxuDb0C3JHQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...