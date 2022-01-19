Safety Compliance: LASG Seals 6 Lounges And Night Clubs In Ikeja

ZERO ACCIDENT NOT NEGOTIABLE

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed 6 lounges and night clubs in Ikeja as part of her 2022 Zero Accident campaign (ZAC) which aims to ensure that all work places and public facilities are safe for all visitors and workers alike.

The Director General /CEO Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola disclosed that the action of some bar, lounges and night clubs because necessary due to their contravention to the state government regulations despite several efforts to ensure complaints

In his statement, he described the failure of this establishments to obtain a safety compliance certificate, register with the safety Commission through it’s www.lasgsafetyreg.com-portal, lack of fire extinguishers b, pope hygiene, and house keeping, lack of safety signages and also inadequate parking space thereby causing traffic gridlocks and other safety infractions identified by cthe commission.

Mojoba further reiterated that similar enforcement exercises will take place across the state as the Lagos State Safety Commission will continue to discharge her duties especially when implementing the laws of the Commission towards a safer Lagos for all.

He implored all business entities to regularise their safety management documentation towards achieving saver public places across the state.

https://radionigeria.gov.ng/2022/01/19/lagos-shuts-down-six-lounges-night-clubs-in-ikeja/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...