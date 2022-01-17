Salihu Lukman Resigns As APC Governors Forum DG Over Convention Controversy

Salihu Lukman, director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has resigned from his position, TheCable understands.

His resignation is coming on the heels of the controversy surrounding the planned convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some of the governors of the ruling party had called for his resignation during a meeting at the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday night.



More to follow…

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-lukman-resigns-as-apc-governors-forum-dg-over-convention-controversy/amp

