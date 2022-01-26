Sammie Okposo: Cheating Is Bad At His Level & What He Stands For – Ubi Franklin

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Sammie Okposo: Cheating Is Bad Even At His Level And What He Stands For – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s confession of cheating on his wife with a US-based lady which resulted in a pregnancy, IGBERETV reports.

In the now-deleted Instastory post, Ubi noted that cheating is bad for someone at Okposo’s level and for what he stands for.

Ubi who has four baby mamas also prayed that God forgives the singer and heal him.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413264/sammie-okposo-cheating-bad-even-level-stands-ubi-franklin/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: