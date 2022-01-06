Samuel Chukwueze’s Mother Seen Praying For Him Before Departing For AFCON (Video)

This is the heartwarming video that emerged showing Super Eagles and Villarreal FC winger, Samuel Chukwueze with his mother who was praying for him.

The video has captured the hearts of many fans online.

In the video, the footballer’s mom is seen holding his two legs as she prayed for him in Igbo before he departed for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

