Sanwo-Olu: ‘If It Was Wike That The CSP Disobeyed..’ – Reno Reacts

If it was Governor Wike that that CSP disobeyed, he would have known that there are governors and there are Governors. Sanwoolu can’t claim to be in charge in Lagos after this incident. Pointus Pilate is only in charge to the extent Buhari allows. Wike would not tolerate that in Rivers, and something must happen to that CSP. Sadly, Sanwoolu is not assertive enough for a state like Lagos. And no big surprise. He was picked by Tinubu precisely because of his anodyne nature. Heavy Baba so pe Governor!

