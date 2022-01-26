Sanwo-Olu To Flag Off construction Of Opebi-Odo Iya Alaro Maryland-Ojota Bridge

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to Flag Off the construction of the Opebi-Odo Iya Alaro Maryland-Ojota Link Bridge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdFI5ITqsBs

This will link Opebi Road To Ikorodu road directly

