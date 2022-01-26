Saraki Declares Intention To Run For President In 2023 (Photos)

[i]Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

Saraki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, made this known via his official Facebook page.

He wrote: [quote]Earlier today, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who, like thousands of you, has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE! #GrowNigeria

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=489241132560626&id=100044242305896

