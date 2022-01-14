Saying Hello Is A Sin – Mummy G.O (Video)

A Video of controversial Nigerian clergywoman, Evangelist Funmi Adebayo aka Mummy Go, stating that using the word ‘Hello’ is a sin, has gone viral online.

While preaching in her church recently, Mummy GO who runs the Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God (RAPEC) in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, said if you remove the o from Hello, it becomes Hell and so it is a language of sin.

”A bishop from Ghana was arguing with me. He said Evangelist Funmi, we are listening to your message but don’t say nonsense. Don’t teach us wrong things. I said what is the wrong thing that I taught.

He said ‘you said if somebody said Hello, it is demonic. It is not good’. I said yes sair I said so. I never denied it.

By the time you remove o from Hello, what remains? Hell! So I greet you in the morning or you call me and I just mention Hell! It is a language of hell, a slogan of hell.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuii_27yOzc

