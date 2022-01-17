Scores Dead As Bandits Attack Kebbi, Burn Corpses

Scores of residents have been feared killed in a midnight raid by bandits in Kebbi State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

It was gathered that the bandits in their large numbers invaded Dan-Kade village in Unashi district under the Zuru chiefdom, killing an unspecified number of persons on Sunday night.

A resident of the village, Bello Dankade, told SaharaReporters that the gangs of bandits stormed Dan-Kade in southern Kebbi State and killed many people.

He said, “Many were killed and their corpses burnt, we can’t tell the number of fatalities right now. We are left wondering why terror killings seem to be on the rise, particularly in the North-West region,” Dankade lamented.

In Dan-Kade village, residents have fled their homes as bandits have reportedly burnt many houses in the area.

A leader of a local Vigilante group in Zuru, Mani John, also confirmed the attacks to SaharaReporters.

The Kebbi State Police Command could not yet be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.



