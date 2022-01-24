SDP NEC Suspends National Chairman And Secretary

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), is boiling in the steam of conflicts, leading to the suspension of the National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye, by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The Deputy National Chairman of SDP, Adul Isaq, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday indicated the national chairman and the National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, were suspended for breach of the parity’s constitution.

The statement indicated that Isaq, Deputy National Chairman, is elevated to the interim National Chairman of the party, and Simon Adesina, National Secretary, till the SDP national convention scheduled for April 27 to 29, 2022.

The statement reads: “The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5 (iv) 12.2.2 (viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.

“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under-listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Shehu Gabam and Dr. Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party is fixed for April 27 to 29 with arrival being Wednesday April 27, 2022.”

https://nationaldailyng.com/sdp-boils-nec-suspends-national-chairman-secretary/

