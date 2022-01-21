Security Personnel Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Visit To Kaduna

There was drama when some security officers in black suits and believed to be DSS officials denied a vehicle on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s fleet access to the new Kawo bridge soon after President Muhammadu Buhari had mounted the bridge to commission it.

The security personnel were reported to have exchanged blows as a result of the misunderstanding.

An eyewitness, Lami Sadiq, told journalists that the confusion happened while President Buhari was commissioning the Kawo bridge in the heart of Kaduna city, on Thursday.

“After Buhari’s return from Kafacnchan, he went to commission the Kawo bridge in Kaduna but an argument among security officers attached to the Buhari and those in Kaduna led to a fight.

“It was because some officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) blocked the road to Kawo bridge soon after the president mounted the bridge.

“Governor El-Rufai who had earlier alighted from his vehicle rode in the president’s convoy to the bridge.

“The security agents who barred journalists and other dignitaries from accessing Kawo bridge blocked the road after El-Rufai and the president were on the bridge.

“The president’s security aides stood their ground and this resulted in not just an altercation but exchange of blow. Later, the governor’s vehicle was allowed to be on the bridge.”

Attempts by journalists to hear from the parties involved was unsuccessful.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/security-personnel-exchange-blows-during-buharis-visit-to-kaduna/

