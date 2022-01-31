See 14-15 Year-Old Boys Searching For Where To Learn ‘Yahoo Hustle’ In Edo

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Video of some “stranded” boys who were searching for where to learn yahoo-yahoo (onlie fraud) has gone viral, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The boys were seen being queried by a man whose gate they knocked at in an Edo community. The boys who are between the ages of 14-16, told the man that they “want to hustle”, which they clarified to mean yahoo-yahoo (online fraud) and not yahoo plus (online fraud+rituals).

They further revealed that they were sent out from where they were staying. When asked about their parents, they said their parents are in Delta state. They also affirmed that their parents know they are in Edo state.

See What Was Written On Twitter As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

ARADUGBO TITUN TIDE OOO

YAHOO YAHOO AT THE AGE OF 14yrs

These boys ages from 14 to 15 in Edo State looking for how to LEARN YAHOO YAHOO (Internet Scam).

Watch Video here https://twitter.com/cbngov_akin1/status/1487552718021476356?t=K82dfDYTain5E5xZ6asY8g&s=19

