See Antelope Caught By A Farmer While It Was Sleeping (Photos, Video)

A live antelope was caught by farmer while sleeping. I just finished working in our ranch while I stepped into the nearby village to have some palmwine and to my surprise, the antelope was spotted in the hand of a farmer who had no skills in hunting, after listening to his story, the antelope was caught while sleeping after she has feed on a fermented cocoa bean that was kept in a nearby tree. According to the farmer, he has never seen an antelope so fast asleep and even snoring.

The antelope was taken to a nearby town where it was meant to be sold to a young man who is building a community zoo.

