‘See How I Started My Keke Business & How Much I Make In A Day’ (Photo)

I will give you step by step on how I started Keke business…

1. I got a fairly used Keke for# 500,000

You can get it cheaper depends on the condition of the Keke

Condition: first make sure the haven’t temper with the engine.. It’s OK it the have rings the Keke once.

2. I looked for a driving root that has less tout

3. I got my self familer with the bus stops

4. I got to know tickets to buy and the right people to settle especially police

After all this is been done you are good to go.

5 How long does it take for some one to know how to drive Keke ( it took me just 2days… For some person a day is OK.. It’s very simple all you have to let go is fear)

6. How much can be gotten from Keke

This is always the main reason for every business… Keke on like every other transport business is paying alot in fact if you are earning 80k a month you are so behind a Keke driver….

7. Daily income of a Keke driver is minimum of 5k and above dis is after every expenses including his feeding for the day…

So if we are working with an untouched 5k daily times 10days we are talking about 50k just in 10days

Advise: the best way to make money from Keke is if you are the one driving it!

Or hire purchase

Will not advice you give your Keke to some one for daily pay doe we still have good ones who will give you less issue.

I will keep on posting on how I used one Keke to get 3 if I get reaction I’ll keep updating.

