‘See How My Heartthrob Just Melted My Heart This New Year’ (Pictures)

Hello!

Guess you all have fastened your seatbelts for the New Year? We hope for better days ahead.

I was at home yesterday & I got the shock of this festive period when a delivery agent kept dropping off items at my doorpost. Little did I know my backbone (my wife) who never ceases to surprise me had planned to lavish me with Xmas Gifts.

To my amazement, she apologized for late arrival of these items, as she had earlier booked & expected them to arrive during the Xmas period.

Honestly, I appreciate her immensely!.

Although, she’s known to be ladened with such traits, but I expected a Seasonal Card in return since it was exactly what I hurriedly gave her earlier because of my tight schedule.

Honestly, she’s been so wonderful!

I had to bury my face in shame .

She was able to execute such within a short time. Just want to say a Loud & a Palpable THANK YOU 2 All the Good and Hardworking Ladies out there. Keep it up. Ur efforts will always echo.

