See How Over 20 People, Children Died In Cars Trapped In Snow Storm In Pakistan (Pix)

At least 22 people including 10 children have died after a heavy snow storm left 100s of cars stranded in a mountain resort town in Pakistan.

Eight of the fatalities were from the family of Islamabad police officer Naveed Iqbal, who died alongside his wife and six children.

Police said most people had frozen to death in their cars but that others may have died from asphyxiation after turning on their vehicle’s heaters to keep warm after getting stuck on the road.

More than four feet of snow fell in the hillside town overnight on Friday, trapping tourists and blocking all incoming traffic to Murree, around 70km northeast of the capital Islamabad, the next day.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10381461/At-21-die-vehicles-trapped-Pakistan-snowstorm.html

