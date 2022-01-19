See Photos Of Tax Receipts Issued By Boko Haram To Farmers, Herdsmen In Borno

EXCLUSIVE: Photos Of Tax Receipts Issued By Boko Haram To Farmers, Herdsmen In Borno Controlled Territories

Some of the tax receipts issued by the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), to farmers and herdsman in the North-East states have been obtained by SaharaReporters.

The receipts were issued to residents of some farming communities in Borno State under the control of the terror group after collection of levies and taxes from them.

SaharaReporters had in several reports in 2021 reported how the insurgents had been taxing residents of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State.

Sources said failure of the residents to comply with the directive attracts the death penalty.

SaharaReporters also reported how ISWAP established two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.



