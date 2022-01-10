See The Beautiful Modern Markets With 3,200 Shops Built By Yobe Governor (Pictures)

Four modern markets with 3,200 shops built by Gov. Mala Buni.

The Yobe modern markets initiated by Gov. Mai Mala Buni in 2019 aimed at creating jobs, improving revenue generation and stabilising economy at large.

The markets are spread across Potiskum, Damaturu, Nguru and Gashua towns respectively.

1. Damaturu modern market ( 800 shops, 28 stores, police station, parking slot, dumping sites, road network, fire fighing unit, admin block, etc)

2. Gashua modern market (800 shops, 28 stores, police station, parking slot, dumping sites, road network, fire fighing unit, admin block, etc)

3. Nguru modern market (800 shops, 28 stores, police station, parking slot, dumping sites, road network, fire fighing unit, admin block, etc)

4. Potiskum modern market ( 800 shops, 28 stores, police station, parking slot, dumping sites, road network, fire fighing unit, admin block, etc)

