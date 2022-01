I went to see a friend today in the hostel and took a walk around the bathroom area. The last time I saw a bathroom this dirty was far back in the boarding house, I never knew we have the same here.

Meanwhile, malabites and malabresses have resorted to bathing outside the bathrooms (they stay in the quadrangle). Despite the increments the VC (first female VC) is bringing on a daily basis, the state of the toilets in the hostel is this terrible.

