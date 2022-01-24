See The “Quarry” Letter Zamfara Agency Issued To Staff Over Absenteeism

The Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board has queried a staff over absenteeism.

The query letter mispelt “quarry” and signed by one Ibrahim Madawaki on behalf of the Director General, has been trending on social media.

