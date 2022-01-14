See This Demolished Mosque In Kaduna (Pictures)

This is a demolished house with a mosque in it that is along Independence way, in Kaduna state Nigeria.

The renovation of Kaduna state leads to demolition of many structures in order to pave way for road expansion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnjNAE_CTSo

