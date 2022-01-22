See Yam Growing On Tiles (Pictures)

I got two tubers of yam sometimes last year, we cooked the first one, but while eating it, we discovered it was not sweet at all.

Since we can’t just throw money away like that, we left the second yam there.

Lo and behold, after some time, the second yam started growing right there inside a tiled kitchen, even without been rooted in the subsoil.

It continues to grow rapidly but without leaf.

I took the picture of it as seen below in December 2021.

(Note: it has grown beyond this level now)

I want to see how far it can grow on the tiled surface in the kitchen.

As I be Architect, my biology no reach that level but I know we have botanist in house who can educate us about what is happening.

Kindly push to front page, let learn from professionals

