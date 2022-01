Veteran actor Segun Arinze on Thursday celebrated his wife Julie on her 52nd birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The movie star compiled before-and-after photos of Julie and posted them on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my significant other and soulmate. God bless you always,” he wrote.

The artiste popularly called Black Arrow has been married to Julie for over 12 years. They have three children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0clHDKZUm-U

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZOe3jGAd_a/?utm_medium=copy_link

