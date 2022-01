Senator Shehu Sani has this message for those who want to know the real age of Bola Tinubu.

You keep insisting that you want to know the real age of the Jagaban, did he tell you he wants to play for the Golden Eaglets?



https://mobile.twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1481374182491533315

