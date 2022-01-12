Seun Kuti Celebrates His 39th Birthday (Photo)

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has celebrated his 39th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The the Egypt 80 current band leader announced his birthday in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Thanking his fans for their love and support, Seun wrote: “Thanks thanks for all the love and it’s not even 7am here. To the last year before 40.”

Fellow celebrities like Kaffy, Dakore Egbuson, Omawumi, Made Kuti, Adesuwa, Pretty Mike of Lagos, Ikechukwu, Obi Asika, Nosa, Adeola Fayehun and Paul Okeugo wished him a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Seun is the youngest son of late Fela Kuti and younger brother of Grammy-nominated singer Femi Kuti.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYlIG_lqNDu/?utm_medium=copy_link

