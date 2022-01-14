Seven Die, Two Injured In Bauchi Road Accident (Photos)

At least seven out of nine persons have reportedly died while two injured in a road accident that happened in Bauchi State.

The accident which involved two vehicles, Sharon mini bus with registration number YLA 88 ZY and Toyota with registration number KUJ 182 TU ​happened on Thursday, January 13 at Haka Yafi village along Bauchi -Jos.

The Sector Commander, Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, said the accident was as a cause of overspeeding on the side of both drivers, one Mustapha Adamu as second driver is yet to be ascertained.

Seven persons died instantly in the accident while two others were seriously injured. The corpse of the seven dead were were deposited at the mortuary of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) while the other two moved to the Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Six mobile phones and the sum of N109,090 were recovered from the accident scene.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/01/13/seven-die-two-injured-in-bauchi-road-accident/

