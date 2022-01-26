Sex-For-Role: Don’t Believe All You Are Told – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood Sex-For-Role Claims: Don’t Believe All You Are Told – Kanayo O. Kanayo Tells People

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has asked people not to believe every sex-for-role claim they hear, IGBERETV reports.

In a post shared on Instagram today, Kanayo said many of the female actors do not work hard to live up to the roles they are cast for.

His post reads;

”When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame”



