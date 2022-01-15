‘Sex With My Co-Worker. I’m In A Big Trouble!’

I had a fling with one of my work friends.

She lives 15 mins apart from my area

We have been having sex for over a year

She is a good friend.

Long story short, i was given promotion at work. My job is one of the hardest.

I’m in charge of recurring new workers and im the one that submit the names of those who will be sacked.

The M.D is my uncle and he trust me so much

Today i opened a file and saw this girls name on list of people to be sacked.

I have to submit it and prepare their letters.

I have defended her when my uncle wanted to sack her last year.

If i defend her again, my uncle will suspect im having fling with her. He almost caught us kissing so he is suspicious

If my uncle find out, he might sack me.

He sees me as an angel and i want to keep that reputation. So i can become M.D

modified

For those asking why they want to sack her

Last year, during staff meeting. She kind of challenged a senior collegue’s idea infront of everybody, the man was not having it. It caused a riff between them. Since then the man has been trying to sack her. Based on he is my uncles alley.

I defended her privately to my uncle. They didnt sack her..

Last year my uncle annouced that he will be going to uk for hip surgery.

His wife has taken over as of January.

Maybe the wife has a hand in this.

And i cant ask her why..

Both my uncle and wife are not on nairaland. So its safe to bring this topic here

ChizzyBuna:

Now here is the real issue

As of today i told her that i saw her name on sack list. It didn’t go well with her

She has accused me of using her to climb to get new position at work.

She is now threatning to expose all our flings and affairs to my uncle who is the M.D.

She swore that i cant be promoted and she be sacked. That if they will sack her then they must sack me too.

She said i should defend her like i did last year or else she will expose our office sex and flings to M.D

And if i defend her, that my uncle will definitely suspect and he might demote me or sack me. He is a tough disciplinary man. I have seen him sack his closest allies.

I do r know what to do. I havent eaten since afternoon. My mind is not at rest

