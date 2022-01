Singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua aka Seyi Shay has announced her engagement, Igbere TV reports.

The 36-year-old revealed this in an interview with Beats FM published on Wednesday.

She was asked about the diamond ring on her finger and she explained how she got it.

She said: “Some guy gave it to me and said ‘hey will you marry me?”

The music star also said that the engagement is one of the reasons for her glow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BHdmnT_xwM

