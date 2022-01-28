She Came To Winepress 2022 With Crutches & Left Without Crutches: Pastor Bolaji (Pix)

As shared by Pastor Bolaji Idowu:

God is still in the business of doing miracles.

She came to #Winepress2022 with crutches, she left without them.

You’re next in line to testify!!



